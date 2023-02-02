DECATUR — Richland Community College will be hosting Richland Gives Back Day, in honor of its 50th anniversary, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, in the Shilling Community Education Center.

The event is designed to give back to community organizations that have contributed to the college for the past 50 years.

Richland is inviting employees and the community to participate. Multiple avenues will be provided to support the Decatur community through online and in-person donations.

Benefitting organizations include American Red Cross, Altrusa International Decatur Club, Project Read Plus, The Pantry at Richland, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, Dove Inc., The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County and Decatur Block by Block.

On Friday, a American Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will end with a celebration serving Papa Murphy’s Pizza at noon. Register for the party at richland.edu/giveback.

