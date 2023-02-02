DECATUR —
Richland Community College will be hosting Richland Gives Back Day, in honor of its 50th anniversary, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, in the Shilling Community Education Center.
The event is designed to give back to community organizations that have contributed to the college for the past 50 years.
Richland is inviting employees and the community to participate. Multiple avenues will be provided to support the Decatur community through online and in-person donations.
Benefitting organizations include American Red Cross, Altrusa International Decatur Club, Project Read Plus, The Pantry at Richland, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, Dove Inc., The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County and Decatur Block by Block.
On Friday, a American Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will end with a celebration serving Papa Murphy’s Pizza at noon. Register for the party at
richland.edu/giveback.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
1992: Students Tina Rutherford, left and Pam Spence study their biology in the library.
H&R file photo
Speed read
1989: Brad Kiick with machine he uses in reading classes.
Bookstore
1990: Kathleen Boland, an accounting major watches Wednesday as Suzanne Boose punches in book prices. The three books and two workbooks Boland purchased came to $186.15. Noting she has more to buy, she figures she'll wind up spending about $250 on textbooks
H&R file photo
Business
1991: Donna Dare, left, and Patricia Williams share leadership of the business programs.
H&R file photo
Sign
1987: Dave Hilliard of Hilliard and Hilliard Inc. removes scaffolding after the logo was installed in brick near the entrance to the administration building.
H&R file photo
Tiffany Hill
1992: Tiffany Hill looks pleased as she watches famous black historic characters come through portrayals by the Ebony Men of Richland.
H&R file photo
Child care
1992: Lazetta Fornham, left, with Brandel Griggs helping him cut out patterns for a necklace.
H&R file photo
Greenhouse
1992: Roger Wenberg, a horticulture instructor, tends to some of the 5,000 petunias they are giving out to visitors when the college celebrates its 20th anniversary.
H&R file photo
Richland Is...
1984: The simple Richland Is message is silent testimony to a hard fought bond issue campaign.
H&R file photo
Computer control
1991: Mueller Co. employees, from left, Paul Nartker, Ray Kaufman, Jim Bowser, Bob Oyler and Jerry Schadel, during a computer numerical control class taught by Leland Wright.
H&R file photo
Library scene
1988: Students like these photographed last week, have already found the new library facilities to their liking.
H&R file photo
Scholastic bowl
1984: The St. Teresa team consults for an answer during a scholastic bowl.
H&R file photo
Cafe
1988: Keith Ashby, right, at the new food service window. He and his wife, Cathy, established the food service in Richland.
H&R file photo
Entrance
1988: Hanging out and heading to and from classes - a busy and confusing first day at the new permanent campus.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association
1984: Black student association retreat participants played basketball.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association retreat
1984: Black Student Association retreat at Mueller Park. Vincent Peppers is checking on the hamburgers.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association gathering
1984: Ricky Jenkins, 12, is break dancing. Clarence West, the speaker, finally got some of the attendants to break dance.
H&R file photo
