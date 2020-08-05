Richland Community College gets $96,608 grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Richland Community College is getting $96,608 from the Illinois Community College Board, which is providing $1.7 million to 21 schools for career and technical education.

Richland plans to introduce local professionals to adjunct faculty opportunities through an employment pipeline that includes a team of representatives for engagement, current professional development programs, a recruitment program and mentorship.

“This funding will support student success in high-need industries, including information technology and education,” said Dr. Brian Durham, executive director of the ICCB, in a statement. “The grants allow colleges to make a significant investment in advising, coaching, and mentoring CTE faculty and students, at a time when the need for a connection between teachers and students is paramount.”

The community college system offers over 4,300 career and technical education programs across the state.

The grants are funded through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.

