Richland Community College gets $96,608 grant

SPRINGFIELD — Richland Community College is getting $96,608 from the Illinois Community College Board, which is providing $1.7 million to 21 schools for career and technical education.
Richland plans to introduce local professionals to adjunct faculty opportunities through an employment pipeline that includes a team of representatives for engagement, current professional development programs, a recruitment program and mentorship.
“This funding will support student success in high-need industries, including information technology and education,” said Dr. Brian Durham, executive director of the ICCB, in a statement. “The grants allow colleges to make a significant investment in advising, coaching, and mentoring CTE faculty and students, at a time when the need for a connection between teachers and students is paramount.”
The community college system offers over 4,300 career and technical education programs across the state.
The grants are funded through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.
“The goal of this grant is to create an avenue to recruit students into the field of education, thus addressing the teacher shortage not only in Illinois, but also in Decatur Public Schools,” said Juanita Morris, director of Institutional Effectiveness and Planning at Richland.
Richland Community College agriculture program faculty and staff will be working with the local NRCS staff, as well as, the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District staff to educate students and producers in Macon County and the surrounding areas.