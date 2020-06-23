Richland Community College gets agriculture funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Richland Community College and eight other colleges in the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement will get $529,924 over the next four years through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Richland agriculture program faculty and staff will be working with the local NRCS staff as well as the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District staff to educate area students and producers.

The goal is to teach conservation practices to two-year agriculture students and the community through field days and other college events and partnerships.

Students enrolled in the agriculture program at Richland will take an active role in the project.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

