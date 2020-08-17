Richland Community College gets mascot

Richland’s Student Leadership Council worked to bring the mascot back in an effort to create more school pride for the students. The SLC students prepared surveys, conducted research on college mascots and presented concept designs to Richland’s Board of Trustees.

“A revitalization of school spirit has been a goal of our Student Leadership Council and with the reintroduction of the Richland Knight as our campus mascot it upholds the values of faith, loyalty, courage, and honor which to me are the essence of any good mascot,” said Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success. “Having the mascot will create excitement and will help us strengthen the student experience at Richland. In addition, because we support inclusivity, our Knight is gender neutral, because we believe Richland is a campus for everyone.”