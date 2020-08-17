Richland Community College gets mascot

DECATUR — Richland Community College will be bringing back its mascot, the Richland Knight.
Richland’s Student Leadership Council worked to bring the mascot back in an effort to create more school pride for the students. The SLC students prepared surveys, conducted research on college mascots and presented concept designs to Richland’s Board of Trustees.
“A revitalization of school spirit has been a goal of our Student Leadership Council and with the reintroduction of the Richland Knight as our campus mascot it upholds the values of faith, loyalty, courage, and honor which to me are the essence of any good mascot,” said Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success. “Having the mascot will create excitement and will help us strengthen the student experience at Richland. In addition, because we support inclusivity, our Knight is gender neutral, because we believe Richland is a campus for everyone.”
The SLC will slowly present the mascot design during the fall semester with planned virtual events, social media posts, and the introduction of the new Knight image on the College’s Student Planner. Classes for the Fall 2020 Semester began Monday with Welcome Week events.
The Knight will also be the mascot for the college’s intramural teams including volleyball, ultimate Frisbee, basketball and soccer.
