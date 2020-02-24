Richland Community College, Illinois State University announce partner agreement for nursing students

The development of the agreement between the two institutions ensures that students have a clear idea of the coursework required from the beginning, she said.

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding is a sign of the commitment of both institutions to the profession of nursing and the progression of nursing education,” said Judy Neubrander, dean of the college of nursing at ISU.

That partnership included input from Dr. Catherine Miller, who is retired from ISU but was instrumental in creating the agreement, Neubrander said. Miller was also present at the announcement.

In 2010, the Institute of Medicine announced a goal to increase the percentage of nurses with bachelor's degrees to 80% by the year 2020, Neubrander said, and the partnership between the two institutions supports that goal.

ISU President Larry Dietz said the university also has agreements with a number of community colleges, including Richland, in other areas of study. He called health care a “noble profession.”

As the four representatives of the institutions signed the paperwork to a round of applause, Dietz held up his copy and said, “Mission accomplished.”

