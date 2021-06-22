Richland Community College offering monthly vaccine clinics

DECATUR — Richland Community College, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will offer COVID vaccine clinics during June, July and August for both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer clinics will be Wednesday, June 23, and July 14 for first and second doses, and Aug. 4 for second doses only.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available July 15 and Aug. 5.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The June 23 clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The health department also will host a clinic from 1 to 3:15 p.m. on this date at its office, 1221 E. Condit St.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those ages 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present for ages 12 -17.

This clinic is open to the public. Richland students enrolled for summer or fall 2021 who receive the vaccine at the clinic or show their vaccine card, fully vaccinated will receive a $50 credit to the Richland Cafe.

Upon arrival for your vaccine please enter in the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the Cafe area.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.