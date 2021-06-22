 Skip to main content
Richland Community College offering monthly vaccine clinics

The CDC now considers the Delta variant a "variant of concern." That's the one first detected in India and believed to be more contagious. It's now been detected in more than 70 countries, including the U.S. and accounts for most new cases of a surge in England, which just Monday delayed reopening plans. Research shows that two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. 

DECATUR — Richland Community College, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will offer COVID vaccine clinics during June, July and August for both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer clinics will be Wednesday, June 23, and July 14 for first and second doses, and Aug. 4 for second doses only. 

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available July 15 and Aug. 5.

The June 23 clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The health department also will host a clinic from 1 to 3:15 p.m. on this date at its office, 1221 E. Condit St.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those ages 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present for ages 12 -17. 

This clinic is open to the public. Richland students enrolled for summer or fall 2021 who receive the vaccine at the clinic or show their vaccine card, fully vaccinated will receive a $50 credit to the Richland Cafe.

Upon arrival for your vaccine please enter in the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the Cafe area.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

