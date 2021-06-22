Richland Community College offering monthly vaccine clinics

The June 23 clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The health department also will host a clinic from 1 to 3:15 p.m. on this date at its office, 1221 E. Condit St.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those ages 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present for ages 12 -17.
This clinic is open to the public. Richland students enrolled for summer or fall 2021 who receive the vaccine at the clinic or show their vaccine card, fully vaccinated will receive a $50 credit to the Richland Cafe.
Upon arrival for your vaccine please enter in the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the Cafe area.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
Speed read
Bookstore
Business
Sign
Tiffany Hill
Child care
Greenhouse
Richland Is...
Computer control
Library scene
Scholastic bowl
Cafe
Entrance
Black Student Association
Black Student Association retreat
Black Student Association gathering
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Richland Community College's five-week showcase of Women in Trades welcomed keynote speaker Kristin Stinnett, the first female automotive technology instructor at Highland Community College in Freeport.