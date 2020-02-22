Richland Community College promotes 2

Richland Community College

The Richland Community College Board of Trustees approved the promotion of two faculty members and the status of one to professor emeritus.

Pixie Fennessey, retired professor of sociology and psychology, has been granted professor emeritus status. She has been with Richland since 1996. She took groups of students to Kenya to work at By Grace Disabled and Orphans Center for five summers and led the creation of Stand Up for Grace, which raises funds for the center.

Kent Mears was promoted to assistant professor. He teaches collision repair technology and has been with Richland since 2014.

Chris Senger was also promoted to assistant professor. Senger has been with Richland since 2016 and has amost 30 years of experience in the field of electrical systems. He teaches engineering technology.

Millikin University

Millikin University's Tabor School of Business will offer a major in cybersecurity beginning in fall 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}