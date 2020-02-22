Richland Community College promotes 2

Richland Community College
The Richland Community College Board of Trustees approved the promotion of two faculty members and the status of one to professor emeritus.
Pixie Fennessey, retired professor of sociology and psychology, has been granted professor emeritus status. She has been with Richland since 1996. She took groups of students to Kenya to work at By Grace Disabled and Orphans Center for five summers and led the creation of Stand Up for Grace, which raises funds for the center.
Kent Mears was promoted to assistant professor. He teaches collision repair technology and has been with Richland since 2014.
Chris Senger was also promoted to assistant professor. Senger has been with Richland since 2016 and has amost 30 years of experience in the field of electrical systems. He teaches engineering technology.
Millikin University
Millikin University's Tabor School of Business will offer a major in cybersecurity beginning in fall 2020.
Students will build a set of technical skills related to information technology infrastructure, networking and information security. The major will include a foundation of business skills, ethical and legal elements necessary to analyze the effect of cyber threats.
For information, visit millikin.edu/cybersecurity.
Lincoln Park High School
A Chicago high school that last month fired two top leaders amid sexual misconduct investigations into the basketball teams has removed another staff member following an alleged altercation with a student.
Jerryelyn Jones, an administrator-in-charge at, sent parents a letter Thursday informing them about the removal of the temporary staffer, who wasn't named. There was no indication whether the actions were related to the misconduct probe.
Jones was appointed by Chicago Public Schools following the sudden firing of Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield last month.
Lincoln Park has gone through a turbulent couple of months as four investigations led to its top two administrators being fired, three boys basketball coaches suspended or let go, the girls basketball coach removed and the boys basketball season suspended.
