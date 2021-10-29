Richland Community College reports increased enrollment

DECATUR — Richland Community College's enrollment for fall 2021 increased by .8 percent.

Community colleges nationwide saw a significant decrease in enrollment during the pandemic, but Illinois community colleges are not seeing as much of a decline, according to the Illinois Community College Board.

“As the College has continued to navigate this unprecedented pandemic, it has been challenging to predict or anticipate enrollment trends and outcomes," said President Cris Valdez. "While much work remains, we are pleased to continue to serve this community and look forward to continued growth.”

Fall enrollment in Illinois community colleges is down 1.5 percent overall compared to a 13.7 percent overall decline in 2020. That 1.5 percent is well below the national average of 5.6 percent and is the smallest rate decline for the Illinois Community College system overall since Fall 2010. In addition to Richland, 16 Illinois community colleges saw enrollment increases in Fall 2021 compared to just three for the 2020 fall semester.

"We believe this data signifies an upward trend in students returning to advance their educations at community colleges throughout Illinois in the years to come,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

Online and dual-credit courses have also seen increases, and the greater availability of online courses could be one reason for the uptick in enrollment, according to the ICCB.

