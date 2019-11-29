Richland Community College's Industrial Job Skills Training with Essential Skills honored

Family Matters
The Volunteer Advocacy Project is a training program for Illinois residents who are willing to become advocates for themselves and families connected to special education.
Requirements include: commit to 11 weekly online sessions; advocate for four families of children with disabilities over the year following graduation.
Training will be held beginning Jan. 9, online from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Registration deadline is Dec. 31. Contact Family Matters, (866) 436-7842, ext. 3516.
Richland Community College
Richland Community College's Industrial Job Skills Training with Essential Skills program has received the 2019 Illinois Council of Community College Administrators Innovation Award.
The program was recognized for its approach to training delivery methods, providing basic technical skills in welding, occupation safety, precision measuring tools, hand tools, technical math, blueprint reading and heavy equipment alongside life skills and job readiness.
In a little more than a year, the program's results include 95 percent of graduates being employed and 100 percent of them remaining employed after three months.
St. Teresa High School
St. Teresa High School Class of 2019 has achieved the highest ACT average in more than a decade with an average composite of 24.2.
An increase in a student's ACT score makes a positive impact on college admission and scholarship opportunities.
The high school's graduation rate is 100 percent with 98 percent of students continuing their educations at two- or four-year institutions.
