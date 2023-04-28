DECATUR — Vicki Carr is the new chairwoman of the Richland Community College Board of Trustees after the board met on Thursday to reorganize after the April 4 election.

Dale Colee will serve as vice chairman and Ben Andreas will be secretary. All three will serve one-year terms but traditionally, said trustee Tom Ritter, board officers are re-elected for a second term.

Returning trustees Andreas and Wayne Dunning were sworn into new terms and new trustee Marcy Rood took the oath of office at the meeting as well. Dunning, ending two years a board chairman, administered the oath to Andreas and Rood while Carr administered the oath to Dunning.

Retiring trustee Bruce Campbell said he hoped collaborative spirit of the board would continue in the future.

“It's vitally important that new trustees are on board with working together,” he said.

Campbell has served for 15 years and two months and decided against running for another term, joking that he made that decision because he would never catch up with Dunning, who has served as a trustee for 31 years.

“Bruce is my favorite trustee because he hired me,” said President Cris Valdez, triggering laughter from the board.

Campbell said he enjoyed his time on the board and Dunning gave him his nameplate as a souvenir as he handed over his place at the dais to Rood.

