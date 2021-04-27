 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland Community College seats newly elected members
0 comments

Richland Community College seats newly elected members

{{featured_button_text}}
Richland Community College
Provided photo

DECATUR -- Richland Community College's board of trustees met on Tuesday to seat the newly elected members of the board and conduct its reorganization following the April 6 election.

Vicki Carr and Tom Ritter, both incumbents, were re-elected and duly sworn in for six-year terms.

Jaime Shobe-Brown was appointed by the board to fill the board vacancy left by Jim Underwood, for a two-year term.

In the reorganization, Wayne Dunning was elected chairman, Carr was named vice-chair and Dale Colee was named secretary.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Video of crews responding to Decatur Walmart fire released

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 highest-paid Decatur school employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News