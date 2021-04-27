Richland Community College seats newly elected members

DECATUR -- Richland Community College's board of trustees met on Tuesday to seat the newly elected members of the board and conduct its reorganization following the April 6 election.
Vicki Carr and Tom Ritter, both incumbents, were re-elected and duly sworn in for six-year terms.
Jaime Shobe-Brown was appointed by the board to fill the board vacancy left by Jim Underwood, for a two-year term.
In the reorganization, Wayne Dunning was elected chairman, Carr was named vice-chair and Dale Colee was named secretary.
