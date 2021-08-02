Richland Community College sets registration events

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, new and returning students will have an opportunity to talk to a success coach about their interests and find a program that fits their needs; discuss financing their education with the financial aid and business office; and register for classes. Placement tests will also be available for students who need to take them.