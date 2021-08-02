 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Richland Community College sets registration events

{{featured_button_text}}

This week's Farmers Market Find is micro green. Chef Brian Tucker, director of the Richland Community College Culinary Arts Institute, offers tips on micro greens.

DECATUR — Richland Community College has planned two registration events dubbed "Registration-Palooza."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, new and returning students will have an opportunity to talk to a success coach about their interests and find a program that fits their needs; discuss financing their education with the financial aid and business office; and register for classes. Placement tests will also be available for students who need to take them.

Richland plans a return to normal, in-person classes when the fall semester begins Aug. 12.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Millikin, Richland won't require a vaccine for return to campus

Millikin, Richland won't require a vaccine for return to campus

More than 500 universities in the United States, mostly private institutions, have announced that students must have a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus. In Illinois, the only public university to require the vaccine so far is the University of Illinois. 

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News