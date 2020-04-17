Richland Community College to hold virtual commencement ceremony

×
Photos from graduation prep from 2019 Richland Community College.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR —
Richland Community College will be host a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrates its spring graduates.
Richland’s virtual graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, the original date for the ceremony. The ceremony will be streamed on Richland's Facebook and YouTube page.
The ceremony will include remarks by Richland President Cris Valdez and Vice President of Academic Services Denise Crews. The graduating students will be officially recognizing as well.
"We want to keep our students health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making," said Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success. “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our students in a way that they deserve."
A look at Decatur-area graduation ceremonies through the years
St. Teresa
1990: St. Teresa graduates greet fellow classmates during commencement mass.
Richland Community College
1991: Just before the front row graduating class marched in commencement they were videotaped for a spot in a school promotional presentation. From left, Nancy Berry, Ruby Beck, Dorothy Baviak and Anndrettia Austin.
H&R file photo
Hopes & Dreams
2003: Dena Bruce adjusts her daughter Katie's gown as Megan Towner, salutatorian, and Scott Bruce look on, before graduation ceremonies at MacArthur High School. Katie Bruce gave the valedictory address.
H&R file photo
Lawre Dampeer
2007: Lawre Dampeer raises her hand in triumph in the middle of the MacArthur graduates as they are officially declared graduates at the end of services.
H&R file photo
Stephen Decatur High School
1976: first commencement in the new Stephen Decatur High School building.
Tassels
1986: Richland Community College Roberta Monson, April Moran and Kem Morrow move their tassels.
H&R file photo
J. Roger Miller
1988: Richland Community College graduates receive their diplomas in the Decatur Civic Center.
H&R file photo
Darrell Ulysses Gillespie
1990: Millikin University Darrell Ulysses Gillespie poses with his relatives.
H&R file photo
MU 1991
1991: Happy be holding their Millikin University degrees are from top, Jason Glick, Cindy Tegtmeyer, De Wargo and Rob Little.
H&R file photo
Jeffery Sterling
1989: Bernice Coarcobb snaps a photo of Jeffery Sterling.
H&R file photo
Friends and family
1986: Friends and family members were busy as they tried to get a shot of their favorite graduate.
H&R file photo
Graduate procession
1944: Millikin University graduate procession.
H&R file photo
Jane Vopicka
1988: Millikin University graduate, Jane Vopicka, couldn't resist turning on the bubble machine at commencement.
H&R file photo
1936
1936: Governor Henry Horner, at left, and Millikin University president J.C. Hessler in the commencement procession.
H&R file photo
