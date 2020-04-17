Richland Community College to hold virtual commencement ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Richland Community College will be host a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrates its spring graduates.

Richland’s virtual graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, the original date for the ceremony. The ceremony will be streamed on Richland's Facebook and YouTube page.

The ceremony will include remarks by Richland President Cris Valdez and Vice President of Academic Services Denise Crews. The graduating students will be officially recognizing as well.

"We want to keep our students health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making," said Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success. “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our students in a way that they deserve."

