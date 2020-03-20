Richland Community College to remain online only for remainder of semester

DECATUR — Richland Community College classes will move to an online instructional method for the remainder of the semester.

No face-to-face instruction or services will be available and updates will be provided as circumstances change, the college said. Summer semester plans have not been decided at this time.

The move follows similar decisions from universities and colleges across the state, including Millikin University.

“Under these extremely fluid circumstances in response to the COVID-19 event, our decisions are informed by the safety and health of our staff and students," President Cris Valdez said in a statement. "In an effort to curtail the spread of the virus, we are requiring students to start their online instruction method when instruction resumes on March 23.”

Students with questions about the online instruction can contact Online Learning by emailing ochelp@richland.edu or by calling the Online Learning Help Desk at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6376 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.