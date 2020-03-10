Richland Community College tuition to increase by 2.2%

DECATUR — Tuition at Richland Community College will rise by 2.2% next year, or $3 per credit hour.

The Richland Board of Trustees approved the increase at their meeting on Tuesday, though members expressed reluctance. The cost per credit hour will now be $139 for in-state students.

“This is the only one of the 'three legs of the stool' where the people it affects have no say-so,” said trustee Dale Colee. “We've got to hammer the students. A few years ago, (tuition) was under $100 a credit hour. I understand the need to do increasing, but I wish we could stop hammering people.

“It's still the toughest pill to swallow for me as a board member.”

The “three legs of the stool,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Greg Florian, are state funding, property taxes and tuition. State funding has not only not increased, it's decreased from the 2015 levels, he said.