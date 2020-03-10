Richland Community College tuition to increase by 2.2%

DECATUR — Tuition at Richland Community College will rise by 2.2% next year, or $3 per credit hour.
The Richland Board of Trustees approved the increase at their meeting on Tuesday, though members expressed reluctance. The cost per credit hour will now be $139 for in-state students.
“This is the only one of the 'three legs of the stool' where the people it affects have no say-so,” said trustee Dale Colee. “We've got to hammer the students. A few years ago, (tuition) was under $100 a credit hour. I understand the need to do increasing, but I wish we could stop hammering people.
“It's still the toughest pill to swallow for me as a board member.”
The “three legs of the stool,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Greg Florian, are state funding, property taxes and tuition. State funding has not only not increased, it's decreased from the 2015 levels, he said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed budget calls for the same level of funding for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, unless voters approve the progressive income tax hike; this would still only increase Richland's funding by about 5%, or around $80,000 a year, he said.
“Every time you see a state representative, remind them about community colleges,” said Richland President Cristobal Valdez.
Florian said Richland's tuition per credit hour is roughly equal to other colleges in the area, even with the increase.
State funding for Richland is only about $1.8 million a year now, Florian said.
In other business, the board approved Valdez's first raise since he joined the college in 2017, a 2.5% increase in his base salary, to $224,987.50 per year, with a one-time performance bonus of $7,500. Both Colee and board chairman David Cooprider mentioned Valdez's success in increasing enrollment and retention of students at the college as marks of his positive impact on the college.
“I'm grateful to receive that,” Valdez said, “though that's not why I do this work.”
