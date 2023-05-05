Prep Academy students take high school and college courses at the same time thanks to the district's partnership with Richland Community College. During their freshman and sophomore years of high school, they take those classes at their schools. But that first cohort is now ready to move on to taking a half day's classes at Richland, while they continue to take a half day of high school classes. The ones who successfully complete the program will walk in Richland's graduation ceremony to receive an associate's degree, and in their high school graduation as well, to receive their diploma.
Being first is important, he said, and this group will be the ones who set the tone for the cohorts following them. The college wants their feedback to make the program the best it can be.
“It feels really good,” said Grace Raleigh, a MacArthur High School student. “I feel really accomplished at what I've done and I'm just so proud of everyone who's accomplished this. It seems like a lot on my plate, but I know I can get through with the help I've been offered.”
The Prep Academy students visited Richland on Friday for orientation and registration for the fall. College, said Jessica Pickel, executive dean of academics and liberal arts, is demanding of their time and effort and may require some sacrifices on their part. A 13 credit-hour semester means 26 hours each week of work on their own, and that may mean missing some social events, or choosing between extracurricular activities and schoolwork. College and high school calendars are different, and a day when their high school is closed for a holiday may not be a holiday at Richland, so they'll still be expected to come to class.
Grace Raleigh, a sophomore at MacArthur High School, listens to directions during orientation at Richland Community College on Friday. The Prep Academy students, like Grace, will begin attending classes at Richland in the fall.
Eisenhower High School student Braden Apholone navigates signing into his first Richland Community College student account on Friday as the Prep Academy's first cohort registered for college classes for fall.