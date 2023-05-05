Prep Academy students take high school and college courses at the same time thanks to the district's partnership with Richland Community College. During their freshman and sophomore years of high school, they take those classes at their schools. But that first cohort is now ready to move on to taking a half day's classes at Richland, while they continue to take a half day of high school classes. The ones who successfully complete the program will walk in Richland's graduation ceremony to receive an associate's degree, and in their high school graduation as well, to receive their diploma.

“Our goal as an institution, our mission and vision, is to be the first choice of education in this region,” said Isaac Zuniga, executive vice president of academics and student success. “You are the first to be part of this cohort. You guys are pioneers of this thing called the Prep Academy. That's a big responsibility.”

Being first is important, he said, and this group will be the ones who set the tone for the cohorts following them. The college wants their feedback to make the program the best it can be.

“It feels really good,” said Grace Raleigh, a MacArthur High School student. “I feel really accomplished at what I've done and I'm just so proud of everyone who's accomplished this. It seems like a lot on my plate, but I know I can get through with the help I've been offered.”

The Prep Academy students visited Richland on Friday for orientation and registration for the fall. College, said Jessica Pickel, executive dean of academics and liberal arts, is demanding of their time and effort and may require some sacrifices on their part. A 13 credit-hour semester means 26 hours each week of work on their own, and that may mean missing some social events, or choosing between extracurricular activities and schoolwork. College and high school calendars are different, and a day when their high school is closed for a holiday may not be a holiday at Richland, so they'll still be expected to come to class.

However, Richland has a variety of services and a staff full of people willing to help, said Tara Mata, interim director of academics and the student success center. Accommodations are available if students have special needs, but they have to apply for them. Tutoring, help with study skills, student success coaches, and Richland Thrive, a program that can assist with students' problems big and small, are all available for the asking.

“This whole team is here to support you,” said Andy Hynds, dean of math, science and business.

The chance to earn both a diploma and an associate's degree is “a wonderful opportunity,” said Eisenhower student Braden Apholone.

“This is a big step for a lot of people,” Braden said. “High school's going great, so I feel like I can move on to the next step.”

