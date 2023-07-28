DECATUR — Plans are in the works to build apartments on the Richland Community College campus for students in the EnRich program.

Courtney Carson oversees EnRich for Richland, and said the hope is to remove barriers for students in the EV Workforce Academy, Ag Academy and nursing programs, three areas of high need skills in the state.

The plan, Carson said, is to build apartments on campus for those students who need housing in addition to skills and job training.

“These aren't dorms, but definitely housing for individuals who would like to take advantage of our hub and EV opportunities and workforce training,” Carson said.

The apartments will not be intended for long-term stays, he said, but will take away some of the struggles for students who are working toward independence and self-sufficiency while they get their training, such as paying rent and buying groceries.

The EnRich program is an intense 10-week, 400-hour training includes both technical and essential skills, utilizes a point system for continued participation and provides a $10-an-hour stipend for participants.

Students qualify for EnRich who are unemployed, underemployed, lack basic skills in reading and math, have criminal records or other barriers that keep them from earning a living wage.

These students will be able to apply for an apartment, Carson said, though all the details have not yet been worked out.

The initiative may get a $500,000 boost thanks to U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, who included Richland in her requests for funding for local community projects within the House Committee on Appropriations.

The next step in community project funding will be when requests are considered on the House floor in annual government funding legislation.

The original request from Budzinski was for $4 million for EnRich, said her spokesman, Philip Shelly, but community funding was cut during the budget process in the Appropriations Committee, resulting in most projects not being funded at the requested levels.

Carson said he is pleased that Budzinski supports the plan.

"That does my heart good that individuals know how important this program is to the people of the city of Decatur and surrounding areas," he said. "We need this opportunity. This is the new wave of the workforce. Electric is here and clean energy is here and we have to get ready for it."

