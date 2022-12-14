Richland creates Howard Brown Society giving program

DECATUR — Richland Community College Foundation has created a new giving program, the Howard Brown Society.

The society will honor the memory of the college's former president, who was at the helm when the college built its permanent campus, and the 50th anniversary of Richland.

"Although his presidency was only four years (1985-1989), he was integral is establishing the current permanent location of Richland Community College. Additionally, he helped resurrect the Foundation in 1987, mobilizing volunteers and board members to help raise over $2 million in two years," said Julie Melton, executive director of the Foundation. "Today the Foundation manages over $19 million in assets and awards over $1 million in scholarships annually."

The inaugural year, the Howard Brown Society aims to recruit 50 donors who will commit to an annual gift of $5,000 or a $10,000 pledge paid over three years. The goal is to provide financial support for multiple areas at Richland, including supporting operational needs, student success and capital priorities.

"The goal of the Howard Brown Society is to encourage individuals to come together and increase our philanthropic revenues, just as President Brown did when he led Richland Community College," Melton said.

In his memoir, Brown wrote, “One of my proudest accomplishments at Richland was to resurrect the College Foundation and raise approximately three and a half millions of dollars before I retired from the college.”

Donors can designate a particular area where they want their money to be spent, Melton said, as is usual with Foundation donations:

• Operational Needs: Supports Richland students by providing resources to educate and train tomorrow’s workforce.

• Student Assistance Fund: Supports students facing exceptional financial hardship helping to remove barriers that impact their ability to persist and complete their education at Richland,

• Investing in the Future Scholarship: Provides tuition, books and/or fees for Richland students who come to the Foundation with a variety of situations and unique circumstances that prevent them from receiving state and federal aid or one of the traditional scholarships.

• Named Restricted or Endowed Scholarship: Designated gifts to establish a restricted or endowed named scholarship, establishing criteria that aligns with the donor's interests and priorities.

• Capital Projects: Capital gifts may build new facilities, provide state of the art technology and equipment, or enhance classroom and campus spaces.

The Foundation's board approves an annual budget and identifies the areas of the highest need, while student support is handled through the scholarship process.

For further information on joining the Howard Brown Society, visit richland.edu/HBS or contact Melton at jmelton@richland.edu or call 217-875-7200 ext. 6209.

