Tickets are available for $125 each or $1,000 for a table of eight.
The theme is "Return to the Big Apple," and culinary students will prepare a selection of favorite New York style dishes. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Shilling Education Center.
Proceeds benefit students in the Culinary Institute.
Culinary Arts Institute Director Brian Tucker, left, and culinary student Nathan Simmons prepare food for the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
From left to right: Culinary student Charla Mickle, Culinary Art Institute Director Brian Tucker, student Maurica Morris, and student Nathan Simmons prepare food for the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary arts students prepare fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, cornbread, brazed greens, sweet tea and lemonade, enough to feed 100 to 150 people for a soul food lunch at Richland Community College.
Culinary students Charla Mickle, left, and Nathan Simmons, right, prepare food for the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary Art Institute Director Brian Tucker adds cheese to macaroni before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary Art Institute Director Brian Tucker drains macaroni before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary Art Institute Director Brian Tucker loads food into trays before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary Art Institute Director Brian Tucker loads greens into a tray before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Maurica Morris loads sweet tea onto a cart for the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Maurica Morris loads a tray of cornbread onto a cart for the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Nathan Simmons stores a tray of fried chicken before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Nathan Simmons checks the temperature of fried chicken before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Nathan Simmons takes a batch of fried chicken out of the fryer before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Nathan Simmons adds breading to fried chicken before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
Culinary student Nathan Simmons adds breading to fried chicken before the soul food lunch at Richland Community College. Tuesday, February 11, 2014. (Hugh Sullivan / Herald & Review)
