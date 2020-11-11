Richland finalizes transfer agreement with Greenville College

DECATUR — Richland Community College and Greenville College have finalized a transfer agreement to allow students to complete two years at Richland and transfer to Greenville to complete their bachelor's degree.
The programs in the agreement include accounting, agribusiness, business management, criminal justice, engineering, organizational leadership, psychology and social work.
“Our goal is to provide our students with as many seamless transfer opportunities as possible, said Denise Crews, vice president of Academic Service. "This partnership is a clear example of Richland Community College's dedication to the transfer aspect of the comprehensive community college mission.”
Drones at Richland Community College
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Hyunjung Hwang, 13, left, and Tech-Go coordinator Kamie Meador celebrate after Hwang completed piloting her first-ever unmanned aerial vehicle flight during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Tech-Go coordinator Kamie Meador prepares Adriana Chavez,13, for piloting a drone during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. Participants from area schools were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Julie Turner enjoys flying an unmanned aerial vehicle while assisting students during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
