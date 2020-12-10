Richland gets $961,170 grant for African-American education and employment

DECATUR — Richland Community College has received a grant of $961,170 from the Illinois Community College Board to address education and employment gaps in the African-American community.

The grant is a portion of a total $18.7 million grant program the ICCB has provided to Illinois community colleges under the state's Workforce Equity Initiative.

Richland’s EnRich Program has benefited from lllinois’ Workforce Equity Initiative and connects individuals to employment and livable wages. EnRich completers are 64% minority, with 57% classified as African-American, 79% male and 43% African-American male. A total of 89% of EnRich participants who completed the program were hired by major local employers. Of those, 80% remain employed.