Richland gets grant to grow future teachers for Decatur schools

DECATUR — Jumpstarting a desire among Decatur School District students to be educators and returning home to practice their trade is the goal behind a $240,000 state grant awarded to Richland Community College.

“The goal of this grant is to create an avenue to recruit students into the field of education, thus addressing the teacher shortage not only in Illinois, but also in Decatur Public Schools,” said Juanita Morris, director of Institutional Effectiveness and Planning at Richland.

The Career and Technical Education grant from the Illinois State Board of Education are part of the Education Career Pathway program. The Education Career Pathway is aimed at providing students with learning experiences and knowledge that prepare them to consider educator preparation programs at post-secondary institutions prior high school graduation.

Richland will work in partnership with Decatur Pubic Schools to support the formalization of the program.