DECATUR — Richland Community College has called a remote learning day due to the explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s east plant on Sunday.

Richland's campus is near the east plant, and the college's announcement said the closing of campus was to decrease traffic in the area and to ensure the safety of first responders and emergency personnel working at ADM.

Clinicals and other activities that take place off campus will continue as scheduled.

Heartland Tech Academy, which is on the grounds of Richland, is closed today. Decatur students should report to their high schools if they are in the morning tech academy classes, and if they are in afternoon classes, they will be dismissed for the day shortly after noon.

