Richland hires director of EnRich Minority Mentor Protege program

The center also includes a fire tower and dive pond, a shooting range, tactical village, and concealed carry training for retired officers. Proposals for upcoming additions to the center include fire and rescue; the Jerry Dawson Leadership Institute, with leadership training for Decatur Public Schools students and junior police academies; a second Virta 300 simulator which allows officers in training to go through virtual situations where they learn to de-escalate; and a Duty to Render Aid program, which is already underway.

Williams said the academy is waiting for direction on House Bill 3653, the criminal justice reform bill recently passed, before making other changes in curriculum.

He also highlighted the community service projects the students in the academy have been involved in, such as food drives and Toys for Tots.

In other business, the board also approved the purchase of the Education Rising curriculum, which will be used in MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools to encourage students considering a career in teaching. That also is funded by a grant, this one from the Illinois State Board of Education.