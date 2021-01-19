Richland hires director of EnRich Minority Mentor Protege program

DECATUR — Jeremy Morris was named director of the EnRich Minority Mentor Protege Program on Tuesday at the Richland Community College Board of Trustees meeting.
The program is grant-funded by the Illinois Community College Board. It seeks to assist and support low-income and minority adults in the Decatur Macon County Community who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.
Morris holds a doctorate and is the owner of six local small businesses.
The board also heard a report on the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.
In spite of COVID-19 forcing the center to shut down for 14 weeks, losing 59 days of training, the center held academies that trained 58 correctional officers and 194 police officers.
In 2019, the academies trained 91 correctional officers and 150 police officers. The higher numbers this year, said Commander Tad Williams, are due to retirements and resignations that created a higher demand, as well as a recent agreement with Springfield and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office to train in Decatur.
The center also includes a fire tower and dive pond, a shooting range, tactical village, and concealed carry training for retired officers. Proposals for upcoming additions to the center include fire and rescue; the Jerry Dawson Leadership Institute, with leadership training for Decatur Public Schools students and junior police academies; a second Virta 300 simulator which allows officers in training to go through virtual situations where they learn to de-escalate; and a Duty to Render Aid program, which is already underway.
Williams said the academy is waiting for direction on House Bill 3653, the criminal justice reform bill recently passed, before making other changes in curriculum.
He also highlighted the community service projects the students in the academy have been involved in, such as food drives and Toys for Tots.
In other business, the board also approved the purchase of the Education Rising curriculum, which will be used in MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools to encourage students considering a career in teaching. That also is funded by a grant, this one from the Illinois State Board of Education.
“I like to see us doing more to reach to help with the teacher shortage,” said board member Randy Prince.
President Cris Valdez reported on enrollment for the spring semester, which is down 12.9% overall, while full-time equivalent enrollment is down by 15.65%.
