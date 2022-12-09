Richland holds signing day for future healthcare workers

DECATUR — When Dana Thomas’ home burned down two months ago, she had one core goal carrying her through tragedy — she just wanted to graduate.

That’s when the faculty from her healthcare program at Richland Community College stepped in.

“We were covered in soot, living out of a hotel and the EnRich directors had a check for us before our insurance did,” Thomas said.

Now, Thomas is not only a recent graduate but is also on track to start a new job in the coming weeks.

Thomas and fellow student Brooklyn Dawson took part in a “signing day” celebration at Richland on Thursday. The two women are the first two graduating students of the college’s EnRich Healthcare program and have both committed to working as registered nurses at Decatur Memorial Hospital after graduation.

Both graduates said the support from both Richland and DMH led them to success.

“I have had the team go to bat for me when other people wanted me to quit, wanting me to take an extension, wanting me to have an incomplete, and I'm crying and scared and don't know what to do,” Thomas said. “And Rebekah (Zúñiga) and Dierre (Guyse) and Tamika (Thomas) sat down and said, ‘Dana wants to graduate. What are the solutions?’ I've never had anybody believe in me like that.”

Dawson, who worked at DMH before and during the pandemic, grew emotional speaking about her colleagues at the hospital.

“I have seen the people that work at Memorial Hospital really rally around each other through loss, through losing family members to COVID,” Dawson continued. “And I just honestly wouldn't want to work anywhere else.”

The EnRich Healthcare program is a scholarship program and collaboration between DMH and Richland intended to recruit more students into nursing amid a nationwide nursing shortage. The Decatur Memorial Foundation previously extended a $3.2 million grant to Richland to expand its nursing and clinical programs.

Rebekah Zúñiga, director of the EnRich Healthcare Program, said EnRich has already covered the tuition of over 150 healthcare students at Richland, in addition to providing books, laptops, medical supplies and even stipends to struggling students.

EnRich students must complete an “essential skills training” focusing on trauma sensitive practices, which Zúñiga said could help impact her students’ individual outlooks on life as well as the nursing field as a whole.

“This is the start of a stronger, more resilient workforce that I believe is going to help change the trajectory of healthcare,” Zúñiga said. “Both students have faced situations and circumstances while in school that would cause any other person to give up. However, giving up wasn't a luxury that these two individuals could afford.”

Thomas and Dawson, Zúñiga said, are “the epitome of resilience and grit.”

According to Thomas, she couldn’t have done it without EnRich.

“I want to tell everybody, I want to shout it from the mountaintops, and I do, to come to EnRich,” Thomas said. “It's not just tuition, it's community. It is life skills. It is family.”

