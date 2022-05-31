Richland Isaac Zuniga named to National Community College Hispanic Council fellowship

DECATUR — Isaac Zuniga, Richland Community College's vice president of Student Success, is participating in the prestigious Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. National Community College Hispanic Council Leadership Development Program as a 2022 NCCHC Fellow.

Zuniga one of 24 members of the 2022 Fellows Class selected from community college candidates from around the country. The program is hosted by the San Diego State University College of Education and is designed to develop a pool of highly qualified Latinos whose career interest focuses on assuming increasingly responsible administrative positions, with the ultimate goal of becoming a community college president.

“We are honored that Dr. Zuniga has the opportunity to participate in such important leadership programming," said Richland President Cris Valdez. "It bodes well for our institution and our community that he will return to our campus with new and important information and strategies to help our students succeed.”

