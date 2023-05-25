Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR – Richland Community College is offering a free, eight-week course to help former students return to the classroom.

Richland is offering the development course to help lower barriers for students who stopped taking courses to due to life changes and lead them to finishing their degrees.

Students who take the free course will receive:

A laptop;

$500 toward textbooks;

Gas card;

1 (3 credit hour) class; and

All previous tuition fees waived

The deadline to register for the free course is Tuesday, May 30. Those interested may contact Katie Raisner at 217-875-7211, Ext. 6314 to sign up.

