DECATUR – Richland Community College is offering a free, eight-week course to help former students return to the classroom.
Richland is offering the development course to help lower barriers for students who stopped taking courses to due to life changes and lead them to finishing their degrees.
Students who take the free course will receive:
- A laptop;
- $500 toward textbooks;
- Gas card;
- 1 (3 credit hour) class; and
- All previous tuition fees waived
The deadline to register for the free course is Tuesday, May 30. Those interested may contact Katie Raisner at 217-875-7211, Ext. 6314 to sign up.
PHOTOS: Governor Pritzker tours Richland Community College
