Richland offers mental health services to students during coronavirus crisis

DECATUR — Richland Community College will offer online mental health services for all students.
Richland has partnered with META, a platform for mental wellness, to provide students with confidential and easy access to mental wellness providers.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Richland Community College moved all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester. Richland students can download the free META mobile app and connect to a network of licensed counselors, therapists, and clinical social workers for private counseling sessions via chat, video, or voice calls.
“We were providing face-to-face instruction to over 2,000 students who now need support more than ever,” said Dr. Cristobal “Cris” Valdez, President of Richland Community College. “This is an adjustment for everyone, and META is the best way for us to support the mental wellness of our students to help them cope with what’s happening. The META platform provides students the freedom to choose a therapist who’s a good fit, and the ability to reach them quickly and easily.”
There is a growing concern over the mental health impact of the novel coronavirus. Mental health experts warn of a spike in anxiety and depression symptoms.
“META’s network of providers are experienced working with college students and are putting in extra time to support our users during the pandemic,” said Balaji “Raj” Rajan, CEO of META. “Richland students can see which providers are currently online, browse provider video introductions, and even ask for free consultations. The freedom to choose your own counselor means a better chance of finding a compatible match. META providers are available during nights and weekends to better fit the student’s schedule and users can utilize medical insurance or pay out-of-pocket if they choose.”
