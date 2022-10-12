Richland opens spring registration

DECATUR — Richland Community College will begin registration for the spring semester on Oct. 17 for current students, veterans and the basic nurse assistant program.
New and returning students can register for spring classes beginning Oct. 24.
The last day to register for the spring semester is Jan. 11, and classes will begin on Jan. 17.
Schedule an appointment with a Success Coach by going to my.richland.edu or call 217-875-7211 Ext. 6267.
The spring course schedule is online at richland.edu.
