Richland plans Welcome Back picnic

DECATUR — Richland Community College will host a Welcome Back picnic 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, outdoors next to Bistro 537.

In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Shilling Salons.

The college is celebrating its 50th anniversary and T-shirts will be available in adult and children's sizes. A group photo, captured by drone, will be taken at 4 p.m.

The event will feature food from Smack’n Tacos, Allen’s Grub Truck, and Mister Softee, DJ TAT, music bingo, inflatables, face painting and 50th anniversary swag.

RSVP to richland.edu/picnic.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

