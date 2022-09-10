Richland plans Welcome Back picnic

DECATUR — Richland Community College will host a Welcome Back picnic 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, outdoors next to Bistro 537.
In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Shilling Salons.
The college is celebrating its 50th anniversary and T-shirts will be available in adult and children's sizes. A group photo, captured by drone, will be taken at 4 p.m.
The event will feature food from Smack’n Tacos, Allen’s Grub Truck, and Mister Softee, DJ TAT, music bingo, inflatables, face painting and 50th anniversary swag.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
Speed read
Bookstore
Business
Sign
Tiffany Hill
Child care
Greenhouse
Richland Is...
Computer control
Library scene
Scholastic bowl
Cafe
Entrance
Black Student Association
Black Student Association retreat
Black Student Association gathering
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.