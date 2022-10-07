Richland puts focus on mental health and well-being

DECATUR — Richland Community College is the first community college in Illinois to partner with JED Campus to offer mental health and emotional well-being supports to students.

“The JED Foundation provides us with a strategic plan to help support and enhance our initiatives around mental health and well-being,” said Isaac Zuniga, better known as “Dr. Z,” the vice president of student success. “It is customized to support our community and our students with mental health as its focus. We know there's a crisis in community colleges with mental health, anxiety and depression and for us to be able to support our students through those transitions and those crises that they have is important to us.”

Richland kicked off the effort with “Fresh Check,” an event with booths from campus and community organizations that can provide that support.

JED sent representatives to meet with students and staff to find out what is already available and what students might need, Zuniga said, to prepare that strategic plan.

“The report's going to come back to us and give us opportunities for improvement,” he said. “We're happy to be a part of it and happy to provide support to our students in that capacity.”

At community colleges, said Elijah Matthews, a student studying social sciences at Richland, students often come to campus for classes and go home or go to work and don't have a support system of friends and social activities. They can become isolated and when difficulties arise, they have nowhere to turn.

“It's an effort to try and help build the community on campus a bit,” Matthews said.

“A big (concern) was suicide awareness,” said Shawn Blakeman, who is earning his GED at Richland in preparation for joining the Coast Guard. “We need people to look for those warning signs for other students, to say 'Hey, if you need something, we're here to help.'”

A counselor from Crossing Healthcare is also available to students, and Sue Webster, coordinator of student engagement, said Meta Therapy, with a link on the college's website, is another way for students to seek help.

If something is going on at home, for example, Blakeman said, it's important for students to know they have someone on campus they can talk to.

One of the problems the students mentioned to the JED representatives, Matthews said, is that a lot of days, there isn't anything going on to keep students on campus when their classes are over. COVID ended several of the clubs and social groups during shutdowns and they haven't regrouped since things have opened up.

“For the most part, you have this block of time when something is going on and the rest of the day is just dead,” he said.

With more activities available, more students will stick around outside of class and make those personal connections.

“So we're trying to bring more of a community effort in to kind of branch out,” Blakeman said. “So there's something to do during a passing period. 'Oh, this is going on, let's go over and check this out.'”