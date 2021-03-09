 Skip to main content
Richland recognized by Forbes as one of nation's best community colleges
Richland recognized by Forbes as one of nation's best community colleges

Richland Community College
DECATUR — Richland Community College has been named No. 2 best community college in Illinois and No. 45 in the nation by Academic Influence on Forbes.com.

The college ranking system uses artificial intelligence technology to search massive databases and measure impact of work by individuals who’ve been affiliated with colleges and universities throughout the world.

The list was derived from an initial 839 community colleges in the United States using three conditions: institutions that are fully accredited, that enroll at least 1,000 students, and primarily provide two-year degrees and certificates. This is the first time two-year institutions have been ranked.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

