Richland renews transfer agreement with University of Illinois

DECATUR — Richland Community College has renewed a transfer partnership agreement with the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. The agreement also includes Illinois Valley Community College and Triton College.
Students in Richland's agriculture program who wish to complete a four-year degree can transfer seamless to the university for majors in food, agriculture and the environment, finance and economics, and family health and dynamics, as well as data and engineering. The students will be guided through their coursework at Richland to ensure they meet the requirements.
The Richland Community College Agriculture program is comprised of an associate in arts (transfer degree) and associate in applied science degrees in agribusiness, crop science, and horticulture.
Information about the transfer pathway program, or any of the agriculture degrees offered at Richland, is available from Director Jess Smithers at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6223, or Dave Shiley at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6408, or online at www.richland.edu/agriculture.
Richland 4H Showcase
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Samantha Hickman, 9, shows off her blue ribbon duct tape phone case Thursday during a showcase for their 4-H projects for the year in Shilling Hall on the campus of Richland Community College in Decatur.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Macon County 4-H Ambassador Megan Kershner shows off her blue ribbon that she got for performing arts category. Kershner is graduate of Saint Teresa High School.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Macon County 4-H Ambassador Julia Taraszewski talks about one of her blue ribbons that she got during a showcase for the 4-H projects for the year in Shilling Hall on the campus of Richland Community College in Decatur.Taraszewski is graduate of Richland Community College.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Jan Akins, left to right, visit the Macon County 4-H open house with her grand daughters Aurelia Cole and Hailey Cole on Thursday during a showcase for their projects for the year in Shilling Hall on the campus of Richland Community College in Decatur. The sisters attended the event to find out about joining 4-H.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Noah Suckow received a 4-H blue ribbon for the recycled art that he created Thursday during a showcase for their projects for the year in Shilling Hall on the campus of Richland Community College in Decatur. The sisters attended the event to find out about joining 4-H.
PHOTOS: 4-H Showcase at Richland Community Colllege
