Richland renews transfer agreement with University of Illinois

DECATUR — Richland Community College has renewed a transfer partnership agreement with the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. The agreement also includes Illinois Valley Community College and Triton College.

Students in Richland's agriculture program who wish to complete a four-year degree can transfer seamless to the university for majors in food, agriculture and the environment, finance and economics, and family health and dynamics, as well as data and engineering. The students will be guided through their coursework at Richland to ensure they meet the requirements.

The Richland Community College Agriculture program is comprised of an associate in arts (transfer degree) and associate in applied science degrees in agribusiness, crop science, and horticulture.

Information about the transfer pathway program, or any of the agriculture degrees offered at Richland, is available from Director Jess Smithers at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6223, or Dave Shiley at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6408, or online at www.richland.edu/agriculture.

Richland 4H Showcase

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.