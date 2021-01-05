 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland renews transfer agreement with University of Illinois
0 comments

Richland renews transfer agreement with University of Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Richland Community College
Provided photo

DECATUR — Richland Community College has renewed a transfer partnership agreement with the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. The agreement also includes Illinois Valley Community College and Triton College. 

Students in Richland's agriculture program who wish to complete a four-year degree can transfer seamless to the university for majors in food, agriculture and the environment, finance and economics, and family health and dynamics, as well as data and engineering. The students will be guided through their coursework at Richland to ensure they meet the requirements.

The Richland Community College Agriculture program is comprised of an associate in arts (transfer degree) and associate in applied science degrees in agribusiness, crop science, and horticulture.

Information about the transfer pathway program, or any of the agriculture degrees offered at Richland, is available from Director Jess Smithers at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6223, or Dave Shiley at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6408, or online at www.richland.edu/agriculture.

Richland 4H Showcase 

PHOTOS: 4-H Showcase at Richland Community Colllege

1 of 14

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News