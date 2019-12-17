Richland's financial picture brightens; tax levy remains stable

DECATUR – After several years of difficult financial news from Richland Community College, partly due to the state of Illinois' lack of a budget and slow or no payments to the college, this year's news is much better.
“We've had a pretty decent improvement,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Greg Florian at Tuesday's board of trustees meeting. “Thanks to staff changes and budget conservation, we're managing our dollars the way we should.”
The composite financial index for the college, which is figured using several factors such as debt load, revenue and spending, is at 22, after being in single digits only a couple of years ago, he said.
“It's a pleasure to come to work again, compared to where we were,” Florian said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We made some tough decisions regarding personnel,” said Trustee Wayne Dunning. “Thanks for turning the ship around,” he added to President Cris Valdez. “We had some intense, sort of nervous meetings, and you made some tough decisions.”
The board voted to set next year's tax levy at $12 million, or 48 cents per $100,000 equalized assessed valuation. Because the college has retired some debt, but is issuing bonds for Phase I of the college's Master Plan, the levy is approximately the same as this year's.
Among the other decisions made Tuesday:
- Purchase of a used dump truck, for $25,250, to be used in training drivers for commercial driver's licenses. Because the truck is a manual transmission, Florian said, the drivers will have an extra certification they would not have with an automatic
- Purchase of one classroom's laptops to begin a cybersecurity training program in the spring semester
______________________________________________________________
Hwang_Hyunjung 4.19.19.jpg
Meador_Kamie 4.19.19.jpg
Turner_Julie 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 1 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 2 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 3 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 4 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 5 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 6 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 7 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 8 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 9 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 10 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 11 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 14 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 15 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 16 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 17 4.19.19.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter