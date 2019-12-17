Richland's financial picture brightens; tax levy remains stable

DECATUR – After several years of difficult financial news from Richland Community College, partly due to the state of Illinois' lack of a budget and slow or no payments to the college, this year's news is much better.

“We've had a pretty decent improvement,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Greg Florian at Tuesday's board of trustees meeting. “Thanks to staff changes and budget conservation, we're managing our dollars the way we should.”

The composite financial index for the college, which is figured using several factors such as debt load, revenue and spending, is at 22, after being in single digits only a couple of years ago, he said.

“It's a pleasure to come to work again, compared to where we were,” Florian said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We made some tough decisions regarding personnel,” said Trustee Wayne Dunning. “Thanks for turning the ship around,” he added to President Cris Valdez. “We had some intense, sort of nervous meetings, and you made some tough decisions.”

The board voted to set next year's tax levy at $12 million, or 48 cents per $100,000 equalized assessed valuation. Because the college has retired some debt, but is issuing bonds for Phase I of the college's Master Plan, the levy is approximately the same as this year's.