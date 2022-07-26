 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richland schedules GED orientation

  • 0

DECATUR -- Orientations have been scheduled for fall GED classes at Richland Community College.

Orientations are 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Richland Room W115; and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Decatur Public Library.

During orientation students will learn about the class and take assessments to place them in the appropriate class. Orientation is required for all new and returning students.

Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6355 or visit www.richland.edu/adulted.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California wildfire: Crews make progress against fire near Yosemite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News