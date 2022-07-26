Richland schedules GED orientation

DECATUR -- Orientations have been scheduled for fall GED classes at Richland Community College.
Orientations are 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Richland Room W115; and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Decatur Public Library.
During orientation students will learn about the class and take assessments to place them in the appropriate class. Orientation is required for all new and returning students.
Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6355 or visit www.richland.edu/adulted.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
Speed read
Bookstore
Business
Sign
Tiffany Hill
Child care
Greenhouse
Richland Is...
Computer control
Library scene
Scholastic bowl
Cafe
Entrance
Black Student Association
Black Student Association retreat
Black Student Association gathering
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.