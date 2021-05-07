Richland schedules series of panels on Women in Trades

DECATUR — When fewer than 25% of one sex is represented in a field, it's classified as a “non-traditional” choice.
Fewer males choose nursing than females, for example. Most teachers are women. And few women pursue a career in the skilled trades.
Richland Community College hopes to change that with a series of online panel discussions beginning May 13.
Women in Trades, which is open to anyone but is meant to particularly encourage women who are interested in careers in the trades, will focus on a specific career field each week, said John Oliver, director of workforce development at the college.
“The event is a recruitment and information event,” Oliver said. “There's a shortage of people in the trades and there's a bigger shortage of women. Those fields have not been dominated by women.”
Richland received the Perkins Grant, which is designed to help them recruit people into those “non-traditional” fields.
Potential students can sign up at www.richland.edu/WIT and attend one or all sessions virtually through Zoom. A panel of professionals will discuss the trade of the week – agriculture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, engineering technology, welding and automotive – and there will be a chance to ask questions about each field.
At the end of the series, on June 10 at 4 p.m., Kristin Stinnett, automotive instructor for Highland Community College, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss what it was like to enter that field as a woman, and how she has succeeded.
Registration for classes is open now, Oliver said, and the idea of holding the weekly Zoom meetings is to answer the questions of students who may be interested but undecided. Richland staff has come up with some basic questions to put to the panels and those watching on Zoom can ask their own questions as well.
PHOTOS: Area students learn how to pilot drones during Tech-Go Camp at Richland Community College
Hwang_Hyunjung 4.19.19.jpg
Meador_Kamie 4.19.19.jpg
Turner_Julie 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 1 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 2 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 3 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 4 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 5 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 6 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 7 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 8 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 9 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 10 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 11 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 14 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 15 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 16 4.19.19.jpg
Tech Go uav 17 4.19.19.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter