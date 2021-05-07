Richland schedules series of panels on Women in Trades

DECATUR — When fewer than 25% of one sex is represented in a field, it's classified as a “non-traditional” choice.

Fewer males choose nursing than females, for example. Most teachers are women. And few women pursue a career in the skilled trades.

Richland Community College hopes to change that with a series of online panel discussions beginning May 13.

Women in Trades, which is open to anyone but is meant to particularly encourage women who are interested in careers in the trades, will focus on a specific career field each week, said John Oliver, director of workforce development at the college.

“The event is a recruitment and information event,” Oliver said. “There's a shortage of people in the trades and there's a bigger shortage of women. Those fields have not been dominated by women.”

Richland received the Perkins Grant, which is designed to help them recruit people into those “non-traditional” fields.