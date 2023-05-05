DECATUR — Richland Community College has entered into an agreement with the city of Decatur to allow students to ride city buses for free.

Richland students with a valid student ID can ride city buses at no charge at any time, and the college will reimburse the city for the rides, no matter the students' destination.

“We have been working for years to alleviate the transportation barriers many students face,” said Julie Melton, assistant vice president of Institutional Advancement at Richland. “Originally, we offered them bus tokens and passes, but we determined we needed to offer something that would be even more accessible to our diverse student population. This partnership with Decatur Transit Authority will not only impact our students but our community as a whole.”

Richland has also opened The Pantry on campus in collaboration with The Good Samaritan Inn, established on-site mental health services in partnership with Crossing Healthcare and offers student assistance grants with the support of many community donors. The goal is to remove barriers for Richland students.

“We are excited to continue growing these partnerships with our educational institutions," said Lacie Elzy, transportation services director for the city of Decatur. "Agreements like this are the first step in eliminating transportation barriers and promoting equity for the families in our community.”

The Richland Community College campus in photos Library Speed read Bookstore Business Sign Tiffany Hill Child care Greenhouse Richland Is... Computer control Library scene Scholastic bowl Cafe Entrance Black Student Association Black Student Association retreat Black Student Association gathering