DECATUR — One way to win at musical chairs is to yank the last chair out from under your opponent and plop down into it.

“That was crazy,” Richland Community College student Corrion Phillips said with a laugh.

The game of musical chairs was the last activity in Richland's annual leadership seminar for area eighth graders on Thursday. Planned and led by Richland honor students, the seminar uses games and group activities to illustrate leadership skills to the eighth graders.

“We really wanted them to learn something from us,” Phillips said. “Us being in college, we felt that they look up to us and look in a positive direction. The best way we could think of was by entertaining them, because attention spans are short nowadays. Entertaining them but also teaching them lessons they can use in life is something that was important to all of us.”

Topics included team building, setting goals and making decisions, and conflict resolution. One of the games the college students led was based on the Mario video games, with cards laid out on the floor of the meeting room at Richland's Sequestration Education Center, where the event was held. The eighth graders, divided into teams, had to choose a card, and if one symbol was on the other side, they moved to the next row. If a different symbol was there, they had to start over.

Teams encouraged each other and called out advice, and the eventual winner was Montessori Academy of Peace student Becca Briggs.

“They're giving us games that relate to what they're trying to teach us,” Briggs said, after getting high fives from her teammates. “(The lessons were) communication, finding everybody's strengths, patience leads to listening, and collaboration. It was a bunch of stuff that helps people come together, as a leader and as a team.”

“It helps us learn to communicate with other people,” said Shimere Lee, also a Montessori student.

While leading the seminar was one of the requirements of being in Richland's honors program, said Natalie Affeldt, it was also fun for the college students, who spent a couple of weeks cooking up activities and games.

“We're doing this to help these kids have more confidence and enter into high school with more of a sense of self,” Affeldt said. “Hopefully, maybe they can learn a little bit about leadership and what it takes to go into life's challenges.”