Richland to celebrate #CCMonth with tours and State of the College event

DECATUR — Richland Community College will participate in #CCMonth, a monthlong grassroots education effort sponsored by the Association of Community College Trustees.
A State of the College Luncheon and Tour event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, in Shilling Community Education Center. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch is served at noon and the program starts at 12:15 p.m.
Tours of new classrooms and labs are being offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The idea of #CCMonth is to celebrate community colleges, which were created to provide affordable, high-quality education for all, while dispelling the stigma that sometimes surrounds those colleges. Community colleges are the primary education centers for nursing and healthcare professions and the “on-ramp” to bachelor's, master's and higher-level degrees for a large number of students. In addition to open admissions, community colleges offer services to support adult learners who are also working and raising families. Without community colleges, many American students would not be able to access higher education at all.
“The past year has proved beyond any doubt that our college is absolutely vital to our community and our state,” said Cristobal Valdez, RCC president. “#CCMonth is an opportunity to reach out into both and to demonstrate not only that community colleges should be the first choice of many college-goers, but why community colleges are first-class institutions that are vital to our local and state economies.”
