Richland to help 12 adults obtain GED and diesel technician certification

DECATUR — Richland Community College plans to use a $63,000 grant from the Illinois Community College Board to help 12 adults obtain their GED and diesel service technician certificates.

The program will begin in January, with participants first focusing on their GEDs. In summer, they will begin the diesel service technician training and will be paired with local businesses ATI Fleet Services and ADM Trucking for paid on the job training earning $15 per hour. They will return to Richland in the fall to complete their GED and certificate classes.

The grant will pay for the diesel mechanics courses, textbooks, testing supplies and costs for the GED and for reimbursement for their salaries for the businesses offering on the job training.

Richland students talk about scholarship opportunities

“This is a great opportunity for current and future Adult Education students to work towards a certificate in a high demand, high wage career,” said John Oliver, dean of Workforce Development at Richland. “The median wage for diesel mechanics in Decatur is over $54,000 a year and the projected demand over the next eight years is near 7%. The common denominator I hear from those performing this work is that they don’t want a desk job and have always enjoyed taking things apart. We need more people that want to take things apart and troubleshoot mechanical problems.”

New and current GED students are eligible to apply for the program. Visit richland.edu/adulted to schedule an orientation for GED.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

