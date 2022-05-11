Richland to hold 49th commencement ceremonies

Prior to that ceremony, the health professions pinning ceremony will be at 5 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater.

Guest speaker at commencement will be Brian Byers, vice president of development for Neuhoff Media and host of the Byers & Co. radio show on WSOY.

Student speaker will be Rhiannon Hartman, who was chosen by fellow students and faculty due to her leadership. She served as student trustee with the board of trustees and has spoken openly about being a queer person and battling mental illness. Hartman plans to attend Millikin University and pursue a degree in history to become a history teacher.

Distinguished alumnus of the year is Dominique Bates-Smith, who graduated Richland in 2018 and went to Millikin to pursue a degree in communications. She works part time at Neuhoff Media as as a producer and full time for the Faith Coalition for the Common Good as a community organizer.

Faculty of the year is Laurie Hughes, a full time instructor of English and humanities at Richland for more than 20 years. Hughes mentors faculty in the tenure track and is co-director of the honors program.

The ceremonies can be viewed live on You Tube on Richland's channel, wwww.youtube.com/RCCDecaturIL.

