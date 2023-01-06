Richland to hold orientations for free adult education programs

DECATUR — Richland Community College will soon begin orientations for its free adult education programs.
Richland's Adult Education Program will hold orientations for the free GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs.
Orientations are required for all new students.
On Oct. 20, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report which revealed that undergraduate enrollment has dropped 1.1% since last fall.
The GED program orientation has openings available on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12. For English as a Second Language classes, available dates include Jan. 9, Jan. 10, Jan 12 and Jan. 14.
GED classes will meet three to four days a week for an eight week session. The courses will prepare students for the four GED test subjects: reasoning through language arts, mathematical reasoning and science and social studies.
In ESL classes, students can hone their English speaking, reading and writing skills for professional or academic purposes.
Both GED and ESL classes will begin the week of Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will be held on campus or at the Decatur Public Library.
To reserve a spot for orientations, individuals may visit
richland.edu/adulted or call 217-875-7211, Ext. 6355. Reservations are recommended but not required.
PHOTOS: Governor Pritzker tours Richland Community College
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, far left, and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, middle, watch as Director of Essential Skills Rev. Courtney Carson, middle left, and his class demonstrate their motivational chant during Pritzker’s tour of Richland Community College Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School student Logan Agostini shows Governor J.B. Pritzker a cutting device in the computer integrated manufacturing lab during Pritzker’s tour of Richland Community College Thursday.
Pritzker, facing, meets with Carson, left, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Richland Community College President Cris Valdez Thursday.
Governor J.B. Pritzker greets adult education transition coordinator Lisa Manalisay and student Brandan Nelson during Pritzker’s tour of Richland Community College Thursday.
