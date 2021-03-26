Richland to host in-person ceremony for May graduates

DECATUR — Richland Community College will hold in-person graduation and pinning ceremonies for graduates only on May 14 in Shilling Center on the college campus.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends will not be able to attend, but a live feed will be available. All speeches for the ceremony will be recorded and available in advance on the college’s website, richland.edu/graduation.

Details will be sent to students and posted to Richland’s Facebook page and website.

“For all of us that work in higher education, the graduation ceremony is the culminating and most exciting event of a student’s educational journey. We are excited that we will be able to offer this celebration to our students in a way that keeps their health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making,” said Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success.

