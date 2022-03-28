Richland to offer construction training program

DECATUR -- Richland Community College will offer a new construction training program beginning May 2.

Anyone interested in the program will need to attend one of these four orientation sessions: April 6 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., or April 7 at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. Registration for these orientations is online at www.richland.edu/construction or you can email wwditty@richland.edu with questions. The program will begin May 2.

William Ditty, coordinator for the program, is a recent graduate of Richland's business program and completed his internship in the Workforce Development Division during the fall 2021 semester. Prior to attending Richland, he spent almost 20 years in the Sheet Metal Workers Local 218 where he worked as a journeyman, shop foreman, field foreman, and superintendent.

Students will learn the basics of carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing, concrete forming and other skills to obtain entry-level construction jobs, math skills for construction trades, OSHA 10 certification, hand and power tool safety and usage, reading of blueprints and scale ruler, and forklift, scissor lift and telescopic boom lifts. Students will also learn Trauma-Informed Essential Skills such as communication, teamwork, dependability, resume writing help, and proper interview techniques.

