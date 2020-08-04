Richland to offer discount for online instruction, sets enrollments dates

DECATUR — Richland Community College has announced it will offer a 15% discount for its fall online tuition rate.
“We are acutely cognizant of the immense challenges that our continuing and new students face each day as this pandemic continues, seemingly out of control,” Richland President Cristobal Valdez said. “We are keenly aware that none of us likely would have chosen the online environment had we not determined the risk was too high for in-person instruction. Our goal has always been to provide our students with safe, affordable, productive and meaningful options for their education.”
Students who have already paid their bill in full and have online classes that meet the discount requirements will receive a refund on their accounts as early as next week, officials said in a news release.
Richland also announced that it would be observing four dedicated enrollment days, allowing students to set appointments with the Student Success Center staff, which includes admissions and financial aid. New and returning students can register for appointments by visiting www.richland.edu/registration. The College Bookstore will be open on those dates as well.
The dates are:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14
Students can choose from three class options, including online in which all instruction and assignments are provided online with specific due dates; Online live with mandatory class time for the students and instructor to meet together online; and hybrid with a combination of face-to-face and online or online life instruction.
The class formats are defined in the Restore Richland plan found on the college website at www.richland.edu/coronavirus.
