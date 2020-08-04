Richland to offer discount for online instruction, sets enrollments dates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Richland Community College has announced it will offer a 15% discount for its fall online tuition rate.

“We are acutely cognizant of the immense challenges that our continuing and new students face each day as this pandemic continues, seemingly out of control,” Richland President Cristobal Valdez said. “We are keenly aware that none of us likely would have chosen the online environment had we not determined the risk was too high for in-person instruction. Our goal has always been to provide our students with safe, affordable, productive and meaningful options for their education.”

Students who have already paid their bill in full and have online classes that meet the discount requirements will receive a refund on their accounts as early as next week, officials said in a news release.

Richland also announced that it would be observing four dedicated enrollment days, allowing students to set appointments with the Student Success Center staff, which includes admissions and financial aid. New and returning students can register for appointments by visiting www.richland.edu/registration. The College Bookstore will be open on those dates as well.