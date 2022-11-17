Richland to offer sequestration scholarship

DECATUR — Wolf Carbon Solutions and Richland Community College have teamed up to offer a sequestration scholarship for students interested in the field of carbon capture and storage.

“The sequestration specialty at Richland, led by Dr. David Larrick, prepares students for jobs like project monitoring, environmental quality, and field technicians – all roles that Wolf has utilized or will employ over the course of the Mount Simon Hub project," said Nick Noppinger, senior vice president of corporate development at Wolf. "Our hope is this scholarship encourages more students to pursue promising careers in a growing industry with immeasurable potential.”

The Mount Simon Hub is a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide to the sequestration site in Decatur from Archer Daniels Midland Co. plants in Clinton and Cedar Rapids., Iowa. ADM announced early this year that its had signed a letter of intent that would have Wolf Carbon Solutions develop, own and operate that pipeline.

Students interested in applying for this scholarship must first enroll in one of the carbon sequestration courses. From there, they can go to the Richland Community College Foundation scholarship base (richland.academicworks.com) and apply. Additional information about the scholarship process can be found at richland.edu/scholarships.