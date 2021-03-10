 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland to participate in statewide virtual career fair
0 comments

Richland to participate in statewide virtual career fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Richland Community College
Provided photo

DECATUR — Richland Community College will participate in a statewide virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The event, conducted through the Handshake online platform, will include 17 community colleges, the Illinois Community College Career Services Professionals council and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. 

The event is free for Illinois job seekers of all ages and backgrounds. Employers looking to hire can participate for $75 and register at https://tinyurl.com/IC3SP21.

Job seekers can register and schedule virtual meetings with employers who will be taking part in the career fair at https://tinyurl.com/YourFutureNow21.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass. town mulls Black reparations, victim speaks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News