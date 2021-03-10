Richland to participate in statewide virtual career fair

DECATUR — Richland Community College will participate in a statewide virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The event, conducted through the Handshake online platform, will include 17 community colleges, the Illinois Community College Career Services Professionals council and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The event is free for Illinois job seekers of all ages and backgrounds. Employers looking to hire can participate for $75 and register at https://tinyurl.com/IC3SP21.

Job seekers can register and schedule virtual meetings with employers who will be taking part in the career fair at https://tinyurl.com/YourFutureNow21.

