Richland to receive $3.2 million from Decatur Memorial Foundation for nursing program

DECATUR — Richland Community College's nursing program will receive a $3.2 million grant from Decatur Memorial Foundation that will potentially triple the number of students in the program.

The grant is the largest ever awarded by the Foundation.

“The partnership between the hospital and the community college will not only help expand the nursing program at Richland, which benefits both Richland and the hospital, but we are also creating unique educational grant opportunities to remove barriers that many community members face when trying to pursue higher education,” said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Foundation. Students in the program will have opportunity to work and learn on the DMH campus with the hope that they will become DMH colleagues upon program completion.

The expansion of the program will unfold over the next four years and the hope is that the added capacity will help alleviate the critical shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The $3.2 million grant will allow Richland to integrate and expand on the use of technology in the classroom, implementing increased simulation learning in classroom, lab and clinical settings. In addition, the community college will create at least three faculty positions and four new administrative positions to accommodate the program’s expansion.

The grant will also allow substantial scholarships to be made available to prospective nursing and clinical students.

“This collaborative work will not only increase health care education opportunities, but it will also meet workforce needs in the Decatur area,” said Cristobal “Cris” Valdez, president of Richland. “This partnership will positively impact the communities we serve for generations to come.”

