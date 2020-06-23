You are the owner of this article.
Richland to share in Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement grant
DECATUR — Richland Community College and eight additional colleges in the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement will receive $529,924.48 over the course of the next four years as part of a cooperative agreement issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Richland Community College agriculture program faculty and staff will be working with the local NRCS staff, as well as, the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District staff to educate students and producers in Macon County and the surrounding areas.

The goal is not only to accelerate the adoption of conservation practices through the education of current, two-year agriculture students, but to also disseminate information to the broader community through field days and other college events and partnerships.

Students enrolled in the agriculture program at Richland will take an active role in the project.

