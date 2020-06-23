Richland to share in Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement grant

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
DECATUR — Richland Community College and eight additional colleges in the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement will receive $529,924.48 over the course of the next four years as part of a cooperative agreement issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Richland Community College agriculture program faculty and staff will be working with the local NRCS staff, as well as, the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District staff to educate students and producers in Macon County and the surrounding areas.
The goal is not only to accelerate the adoption of conservation practices through the education of current, two-year agriculture students, but to also disseminate information to the broader community through field days and other college events and partnerships.
Students enrolled in the agriculture program at Richland will take an active role in the project. _________________________________________________________
Students learn to pilot drones
Hwang_Hyunjung 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Hyunjung Hwang, 13, left, and Tech-Go coordinator Kamie Meador celebrate after Hwang completed piloting her first-ever unmanned aerial vehicle flight during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. More photos at
herald-review.com
Meador_Kamie 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Tech-Go coordinator Kamie Meador prepares Adriana Chavez,13, for piloting a drone during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. Participants from area schools were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Turner_Julie 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Julie Turner enjoys flying an unmanned aerial vehicle while assisting students during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday. More photos at
herald-review.com
Tech Go uav 1 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 2 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 3 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 4 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 5 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 6 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 7 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 8 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 9 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 10 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 11 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 14 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 15 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 16 4.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Area students learn how to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go: Taste of Technology Camp for Creative Thinkers at the National Sequestration Center on the Richland Community College campus Friday April 19, 2019. They were also taught about the various types of drones, their components and the coding used for programming them. Students entering grades 8 and 9 this summer can further explore unmanned aerial vehicles during the Tech-Go drone camp from July 29th through August 2nd. Registration information can be found at
richland.edu/camp.
Tech Go uav 17 4.19.19.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!