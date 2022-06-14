Richland's EnRich program to hold gala and fundraiser

DECATUR — Richland Community College's EnRich program will host Enriching Our History, a gala and fundraiser, Saturday, June 18.

Tickets cost $50 each and are available at richland.edu/celebrateEnRich or call Shantel Rogers, 217-875-7211, ext. 6544 or email her at srogers@richland.edu.

An awards ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and include dinner, followed by dancing and celebration from 8 to 10 p.m. The keynote speaker is former Macon County Sheriff Tony "Chubby" Brown.

Proceeds support the EnRich program, which partners with employers to help people in need get the training and employment to become self-sufficient. The EnRich program, an intense 10-week, 400-hour training program, includes both technical skills and essential skills training, utilizes a point system for continued participation and provides a $10-an-hour stipend for participants.

