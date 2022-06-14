Richland's EnRich program to hold gala and fundraiser

DECATUR — Richland Community College's
EnRich program will host Enriching Our History, a gala and fundraiser, Saturday, June 18.
Tickets cost $50 each and are available at
richland.edu/celebrateEnRich or call Shantel Rogers, 217-875-7211, ext. 6544 or email her at srogers@richland.edu.
An awards ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and include dinner, followed by dancing and celebration from 8 to 10 p.m. The keynote speaker is former Macon County Sheriff
Tony "Chubby" Brown.
Proceeds support the EnRich program, which partners with employers to help people in need get the training and employment to become self-sufficient.
The EnRich program, an intense 10-week, 400-hour training program, includes both technical skills and essential skills training, utilizes a point system for continued participation and provides a $10-an-hour stipend for participants.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
1992: Students Tina Rutherford, left and Pam Spence study their biology in the library.
H&R file photo
Speed read
1989: Brad Kiick with machine he uses in reading classes.
Bookstore
1990: Kathleen Boland, an accounting major watches Wednesday as Suzanne Boose punches in book prices. The three books and two workbooks Boland purchased came to $186.15. Noting she has more to buy, she figures she'll wind up spending about $250 on textbooks
H&R file photo
Business
1991: Donna Dare, left, and Patricia Williams share leadership of the business programs.
H&R file photo
Sign
1987: Dave Hilliard of Hilliard and Hilliard Inc. removes scaffolding after the logo was installed in brick near the entrance to the administration building.
H&R file photo
Tiffany Hill
1992: Tiffany Hill looks pleased as she watches famous black historic characters come through portrayals by the Ebony Men of Richland.
H&R file photo
Child care
1992: Lazetta Fornham, left, with Brandel Griggs helping him cut out patterns for a necklace.
H&R file photo
Greenhouse
1992: Roger Wenberg, a horticulture instructor, tends to some of the 5,000 petunias they are giving out to visitors when the college celebrates its 20th anniversary.
H&R file photo
Richland Is...
1984: The simple Richland Is message is silent testimony to a hard fought bond issue campaign.
H&R file photo
Computer control
1991: Mueller Co. employees, from left, Paul Nartker, Ray Kaufman, Jim Bowser, Bob Oyler and Jerry Schadel, during a computer numerical control class taught by Leland Wright.
H&R file photo
Library scene
1988: Students like these photographed last week, have already found the new library facilities to their liking.
H&R file photo
Scholastic bowl
1984: The St. Teresa team consults for an answer during a scholastic bowl.
H&R file photo
Cafe
1988: Keith Ashby, right, at the new food service window. He and his wife, Cathy, established the food service in Richland.
H&R file photo
Entrance
1988: Hanging out and heading to and from classes - a busy and confusing first day at the new permanent campus.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association
1984: Black student association retreat participants played basketball.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association retreat
1984: Black Student Association retreat at Mueller Park. Vincent Peppers is checking on the hamburgers.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association gathering
1984: Ricky Jenkins, 12, is break dancing. Clarence West, the speaker, finally got some of the attendants to break dance.
H&R file photo
